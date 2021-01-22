B-roll of HH-60W Jolly Green II unveiling ceremony at Moody Air Force Base. The ceremony was hosted by the 23d Wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 22:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781318
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-WE075-255
|Filename:
|DOD_108152892
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II unveiling ceremony b-roll, by Amn Megan Estrada, SSgt Carly Kavish and Amn Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT