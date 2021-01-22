Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HH-60W Jolly Green II unveiling ceremony b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Airman Megan Estrada, Staff Sgt. Carly Kavish and Airman Rachel Perkinson

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of HH-60W Jolly Green II unveiling ceremony at Moody Air Force Base. The ceremony was hosted by the 23d Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781318
    VIRIN: 210122-F-WE075-255
    Filename: DOD_108152892
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II unveiling ceremony b-roll, by Amn Megan Estrada, SSgt Carly Kavish and Amn Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    MAFB
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Team Moody: 23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT