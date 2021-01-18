Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts the UTV Drivers Course

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.18.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct the Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) Drivers Course to become certified UTV operators on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion uses UTV to efficiently conduct mounted insertions during reconnaissance missions.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Schwab
    UTV
    3d Reconnaissance Battalion
    Certifcation

