Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781308" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a new search and rescue facility at the Vallejo Municipal Marina, January 22, 2021. Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new $14 million, 13,200-square-foot facility is going to consist of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training and fitness room. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)