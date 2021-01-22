The Coast Guard holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a new search and rescue facility at the Vallejo Municipal Marina, January 22, 2021. Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new $14 million, 13,200-square-foot facility is going to consist of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training and fitness room. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781308
|VIRIN:
|210122-G-LB555-668
|Filename:
|DOD_108152843
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT