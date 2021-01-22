Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Vallejo search and rescue facility

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a new search and rescue facility at the Vallejo Municipal Marina, January 22, 2021. Coast Guard Station Vallejo's new $14 million, 13,200-square-foot facility is going to consist of a new boat bay for small boat maintenance, berthing for 14 watchstanders, a galley, command center, training and fitness room. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 19:51
    Location: CA, US

    ceremony
    San Francisco
    Coast Guard
    California
    Vallejo

