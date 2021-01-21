Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations at NASNI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Felicito Rustique Jr. 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Information Systems Technician 1st Class Maryssa Ortiz, Air Traffic Controlman 3rd Class Colton Davis, and Lt. Bollinger give comments on why they chose to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the base theater on Naval Air Station North Island, Jan. 21, 2021. Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery Southerland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 19:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781304
    VIRIN: 210114-N-IZ292-1074
    PIN: 23456
    Filename: DOD_108152754
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations at NASNI, by PO1 Felicito Rustique Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station North Island
    NASNI
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    sinkcovid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT