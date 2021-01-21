video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) take part in the monthly Guardians' Cup physical training competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Jan 21, 2021. The Marines take part in this competition to build comradery among shops in H&HS. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean and Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy)