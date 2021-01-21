U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) take part in the monthly Guardians' Cup physical training competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Jan 21, 2021. The Marines take part in this competition to build comradery among shops in H&HS. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean and Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy)
