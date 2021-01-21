Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardians' Cup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) take part in the monthly Guardians' Cup physical training competition aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Jan 21, 2021. The Marines take part in this competition to build comradery among shops in H&HS. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean and Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 18:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781301
    VIRIN: 210122-M-VB101-1001
    Filename: DOD_108152482
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardians' Cup, by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    LCpl Matthew Bean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT