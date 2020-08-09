Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets train and assess Screaming Eagles

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Pfc. Dylan Smeigh 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train and assess Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division on urban combat techniques, Aug. 18, 2020, Fort Campbell, KY. The urban combat training was a part of a two-week training exercise aimed at strengthening the bonds between both units and teaching Soldiers advanced military movement techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dylan Smeigh)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781300
    VIRIN: 200908-A-VZ935-001
    Filename: DOD_108152478
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets train and assess Screaming Eagles, by PFC Dylan Smeigh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    Special Forces
    Infantry
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Screaming Eagles
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

