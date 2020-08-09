Green Berets train and assess Screaming Eagles

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781300" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train and assess Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division on urban combat techniques, Aug. 18, 2020, Fort Campbell, KY. The urban combat training was a part of a two-week training exercise aimed at strengthening the bonds between both units and teaching Soldiers advanced military movement techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dylan Smeigh)