Green Berets train and assess Screaming Eagles

U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train and assess Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division on urban combat techniques, Aug. 18, 2020, Fort Campbell, KY. The urban combat training was a part of a two-week training exercise aimed at strengthening the bonds between both units and teaching Soldiers advanced military movement techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dylan Smeigh)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781300
|VIRIN:
|200908-A-VZ935-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108152478
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
