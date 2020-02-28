The 30th Operations Support Squadron Weather Observance shop releases weather balloons daily to perform surface observing and upper air observing the area at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The device attached to the balloon measures the atmospheric conditions and the data is provided to the Vandenberg Airfield and for the World Meteorological Society. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781277
|VIRIN:
|200228-F-TM985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108152076
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Any way the wind blows: VAFB Weather Shop, by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
