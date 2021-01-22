The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) audited DLA’s subcontracting program, including a review of data and documentation for contracts with subcontracting plans. In a May 2020 report, GAO said our oversight of the program needs improvement. This video sorts through the rules in the FAR, DFARS and DLAD to help you understand your role in executing this important program.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 15:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|781276
|VIRIN:
|210122-D-GC213-687
|Filename:
|DOD_108152057
|Length:
|00:32:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Small Business Subcontracting Program: Contracting Officer Responsibilities, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS
