Bob Penrod, fire inspector with Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services, talks about fire safety with personal space heaters on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2020. For more information on fire safety, visit www.NFPA.org. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 15:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781270
|VIRIN:
|210112-M-UE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108151976
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Safety PSA - Space Heaters, by LCpl Makayla Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
