    Legion Green Berets train the Screaming Eagles

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Pfc. Dylan Smeigh 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Green Berets train Soldiers from the 101st on breaching and urban movement

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781264
    VIRIN: 200909-A-VZ935-1001
    Filename: DOD_108151911
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legion Green Berets train the Screaming Eagles, by PFC Dylan Smeigh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    Special Forces
    Infantry
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Screaming Eagles
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

