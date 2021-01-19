Customs and Border Protection Marine Interdiction Agent Andrew Dubnicka explains Air Marine Operations’ role in providing security around Washington D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781254
|VIRIN:
|210119-H-MJ013-187
|Filename:
|DOD_108151628
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AMO Marine Interdiction Agents Provide Security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT