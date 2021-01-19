Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMO Marine Interdiction Agents Provide Security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Customs and Border Protection Marine Interdiction Agent Andrew Dubnicka explains Air Marine Operations’ role in providing security around Washington D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781254
    VIRIN: 210119-H-MJ013-187
    Filename: DOD_108151628
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMO Marine Interdiction Agents Provide Security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cbpinaugsec2021

