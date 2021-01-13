BUMED COVID-19 Vaccine Video

210113-N-DA693-1001
SAN DIEGO (Jan. 13, 2021) A coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine video produced for the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Jan. 13. The Department of Defense is conducting a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy to distribute and administer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
