COVID-19 Vaccines are here!

Choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can help protect the health of ourselves, the Navy-Marine Corps team, and our families.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Danielle Prentice)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 11:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781222
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-TH199-409
|Filename:
|DOD_108151409
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
