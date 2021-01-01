Highlights the proper way to request an official Air Force video production. Includes information on how to properly contract an official Air Force video production.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 09:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781206
|VIRIN:
|210101-F-F3224-1001
|PIN:
|616653
|Filename:
|DOD_108151272
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Contracted Video Productions, by TSgt Michael Mason and SSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
