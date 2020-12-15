Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Feels

    KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    12.15.2020

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    1-3 Attack Battalion launches 18 AH-64 Apaches from Katterbach Army Airfield for a battalion screen mission on Dec. 15. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 08:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781201
    VIRIN: 201215-A-KM584-551
    PIN: 111116
    Filename: DOD_108151180
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: KATTERBACH, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Feels, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    ArmyAviation
    Ready2Fight

