U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct load and unload training on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, from 6-101 GSAB, 101 CAB, Illesheim, Germany, during exercise Eagle Talon, Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 20, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781195
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-IG394-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108151118
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MONTE ROMANO, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Exercise Eagle Talon, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
