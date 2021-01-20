Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Eagle Talon

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY

    01.20.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct load and unload training on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, from 6-101 GSAB, 101 CAB, Illesheim, Germany, during exercise Eagle Talon, Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 20, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781195
    VIRIN: 210120-A-IG394-002
    Filename: DOD_108151118
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, IT

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Exercise Eagle Talon, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    CH-47
    Sky Soldiers
    U.S. Army Europe
    Exercise
    101CAB
    Attack Company
    U.S.Army
    Eagle Talon
    TSAE
    Monte Romano
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    Garrison Italy
    USAGItaly
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    COVID19
    RTSDSouth
    EagleTalon

