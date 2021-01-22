Members of the 65th Medical Brigade tell others that they've received the COVID-19 Vaccine and other people should too.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 00:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781178
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-OJ129-796
|Filename:
|DOD_108150905
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 65th Medical Covid Vaccine, by SPC Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
