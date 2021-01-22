Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th Medical COVID Vaccine

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Keaton Habeck and Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Members of the 65ht Medical Brigade tell other that they've received the vaccine and ask others if they got their vaccine.

    Video formatted for Instagram platform.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 00:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781177
    VIRIN: 210122-A-OJ129-620
    Filename: DOD_108150896
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65th Medical COVID Vaccine, by SPC Keaton Habeck and SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army COVID

