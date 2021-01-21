Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 21, 2021. Following graduation on Jan. 22, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781163
    VIRIN: 210121-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108150776
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

