New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 21, 2021. Following graduation on Jan. 22, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 20:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781163
|VIRIN:
|210121-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108150776
|Length:
|00:11:11
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lima Company Motivational Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
