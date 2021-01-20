Airman First Class Isaiah Vega, a member of the United States Air Force Honor Guard, describes his experience as a presidential escort. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States provide ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Kay Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 19:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781141
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-ZX584-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108150448
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A1C Vega Presidential Inauguration Interview, by SPC Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
