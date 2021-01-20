Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Vega Presidential Inauguration Interview

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Kay Edwards 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Airman First Class Isaiah Vega, a member of the United States Air Force Honor Guard, describes his experience as a presidential escort. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States provide ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Kay Edwards)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781141
    VIRIN: 210120-D-ZX584-0001
    Filename: DOD_108150448
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, A1C Vega Presidential Inauguration Interview, by SPC Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #inaug2021 #presidentialescort #inauguration

