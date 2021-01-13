Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant- The Last Stripe Part 1

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher O'Bannon, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, assistant superintendent shares his story about making Chief Master Sgt. Jan. 13, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. As Airmen make it through the ranks, the mentoring they receive is essential to professional growth and development. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 15:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781122
    VIRIN: 210113-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_108149940
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant- The Last Stripe Part 1, by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    mentor
    chief
    advice
    chief master sergeant

