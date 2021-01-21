Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. in mid January, 2021, to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Their mission was to provide additional security on the four bridges that lead from the Virginia side of the Potomac River into Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, Hawaii National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59
    487th Infantry Brigade

