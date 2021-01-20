Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Sanders Aids Rankin County, Miss.

    PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ebony Sanders aids the community of Rankin County as members of the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force by supporting the Mississippi Department of Health during vaccination operations at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., January 21, 2021. The Mississippi National Guard has served in support of the governor's COVID-19 Task Force assisting the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency since March 2020, providing approximately 1,100 Soldiers and Airmen serving as first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781117
    VIRIN: 210120-A-QC528-153
    Filename: DOD_108149783
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PEARL, MS, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US
    Hometown: PEARL, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Sanders Aids Rankin County, Miss., by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    MSNG
    COVID Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Trustmark Park

