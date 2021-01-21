Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    50 Strong Interview with EIT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Empowerment in Transition team sat down with 50 Strong, an organization that provides consulting services to facilitate better communication with service members and veterans for employment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 14:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781115
    VIRIN: 210121-F-OR487-002
    Filename: DOD_108149729
    Length: 00:12:02
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 Strong Interview with EIT, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transition
    EIT
    Empowerment in Transition
    Brad Britt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT