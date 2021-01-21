The Empowerment in Transition team sat down with 50 Strong, an organization that provides consulting services to facilitate better communication with service members and veterans for employment.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781115
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-OR487-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108149729
|Length:
|00:12:02
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Strong Interview with EIT, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT