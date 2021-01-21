Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    By, With and Through - We Are Ready

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Cpl. Peter Fillo and Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette

    II MEF Information Group

    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is prepared to train, fight and win. The United States Marines are ready for any threat by, with, and through our allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette, Cpl. Peter G. Fillo and Pvt. Russel Pangalinan)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781110
    VIRIN: 210121-M-PL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_108149575
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

