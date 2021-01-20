59th Inauguration - Master Sgt. James Hague

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781094" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. James Hague, from The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, reflects on his preparation for and participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. This was the fourth Inauguration that Hague has participated in. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)