    59th Inauguration - Master Sgt. James Hague

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Master Sgt. James Hague, from The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, reflects on his preparation for and participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. This was the fourth Inauguration that Hague has participated in. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781094
    VIRIN: 210120-A-JZ525-003
    Filename: DOD_108149232
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 59th Inauguration - Master Sgt. James Hague, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021

