Master Sgt. James Hague, from The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, reflects on his preparation for and participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. This was the fourth Inauguration that Hague has participated in. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781094
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-JZ525-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108149232
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 59th Inauguration - Master Sgt. James Hague, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
