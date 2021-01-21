Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SLATED VERSION-Around the Air Force: SECAF farewell, New USSPACECOM HQ and Foreign Area Officer careers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights SECAF Barbara Barrett’s farewell, the preferred location for USSPACECOM HQ, and a new core career field for Foreign Area Officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781093
    VIRIN: 210121-F-KT515-0002
    Filename: DOD_108149217
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION-Around the Air Force: SECAF farewell, New USSPACECOM HQ and Foreign Area Officer careers, by SSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT