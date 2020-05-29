The Debrief X Low Break Cross

Join Lt. Cmdr. James Haley, Blue Angel #2 and Right Wingman, as he explains the Low Break Cross maneuver in this week's Debrief!
|05.29.2020
|01.21.2021 12:56
|Series
|781090
|200529-N-OY339-1001
|DOD_108149201
|00:05:07
|US
|1
|1
