    The Debrief X Low Break Cross

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Gordon  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    Join Lt. Cmdr. James Haley, Blue Angel #2 and Right Wingman, as he explains the Low Break Cross maneuver in this week's Debrief!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 12:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781090
    VIRIN: 200529-N-OY339-1001
    Filename: DOD_108149201
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Debrief X Low Break Cross, by PO2 Christopher Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Blue Angels
    US Navy
    Low Break Cross
    The Debrief

