Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LASALLE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dena Ballowe, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Illinois National Guard, receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the LaSalle Veterans Home in LaSalle, Illinois, and explain why they decided to volunteer for the vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 13:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781089
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-NB653-001
    Filename: DOD_108149195
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: LASALLE, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine PSA, by SFC Bryan Spreitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois
    Illinois National Guard
    LaSalle
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Maj.Gen. Rich Neely
    Command Sgt. Maj. Dena Ballowe
    LaSalle Veterans Home

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT