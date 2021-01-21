Illinois National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dena Ballowe, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Illinois National Guard, receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the LaSalle Veterans Home in LaSalle, Illinois, and explain why they decided to volunteer for the vaccine.
|01.21.2021
|01.21.2021 13:53
|PSA
|781089
|210121-Z-NB653-001
|DOD_108149195
|00:01:43
|Location:
|LASALLE, IL, US
