    Diversity & Inclusion discussion

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The diversity and Inclusion task force's teaser trailer for their full length discussion on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The goal of the D&I task force is to initiate real time conversations topics about racial, gender, or politics pertaining to life in the military.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781079
    VIRIN: 210107-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108149034
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    task force
    D&I
    racial
    Diversity & Inclusion
    Columbus conversations
    military topics

