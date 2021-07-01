Diversity & Inclusion discussion

The diversity and Inclusion task force's teaser trailer for their full length discussion on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The goal of the D&I task force is to initiate real time conversations topics about racial, gender, or politics pertaining to life in the military.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 12:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781079
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-HX125-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108149034
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
