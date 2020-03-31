Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC Responds to COVID-19

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite has made headlines for his plans to contruct makeshift hospital rooms across the country as the Nation prepares for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients. On Monday, Semonite turned to the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg to ask for help accomplishing that mission.
    Within an hour of the initial phone call, the ERDC Directorate of Public Works (DPW) staff had gathered and begun preparing to build two types of mock-up hospital rooms.

    03.31.2020
    01.21.2021
    B-Roll
    Video ID: 781070
    200331-A-HE363-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108148925
    00:01:39
    VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Hometown: VICKSBURG, MS, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Vicksburg
    ERDC
    Engineer Research and Development

