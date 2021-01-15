Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall AFB Covid-19 Vaccine B-roll

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A quick B-Roll package of some of the first members of Tyndall AFB to receive the new Covid-19 Vaccine on 15 January 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781062
    VIRIN: 210115-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108148900
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Aerospace
    Vaccine
    USAF
    Covid-19

