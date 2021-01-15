A quick B-Roll package of some of the first members of Tyndall AFB to receive the new Covid-19 Vaccine on 15 January 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781062
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108148900
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall AFB Covid-19 Vaccine B-roll, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT