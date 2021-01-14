Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military community provides masks for healthcare workers

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson, Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick and Senior Airman Amy Younger

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cary-Ann Thomas, 628th Contracting Squadron, shares how the military community came together to provide masks for her mother who worked as a hospice nurse during COVID-19. This video was part of the "Parade Across America" series, which was created for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration to showcase songs, talents and stories from across the country.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781058
    VIRIN: 210115-F-JL169-9001
    Filename: DOD_108148858
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military community provides masks for healthcare workers, by SSgt Cambria Ferguson, SSgt Joseph Pick and SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

