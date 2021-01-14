Military community provides masks for healthcare workers

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cary-Ann Thomas, 628th Contracting Squadron, shares how the military community came together to provide masks for her mother who worked as a hospice nurse during COVID-19. This video was part of the "Parade Across America" series, which was created for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration to showcase songs, talents and stories from across the country.
