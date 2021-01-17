A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling to a B-52 Stratofortress over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 17, 2021. The KC-10 Extender delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781041
|VIRIN:
|210117-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108148517
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-10 Extender refuels B-52s – B-roll, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
