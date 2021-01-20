Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cross Training, Rivoli Bianchi, Venzone

    VENZONE, ITALY

    01.20.2021

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratrooper 1st. Sgt. Gerber Ryan J., assigned to Legion company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks cross training at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 20, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 07:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781040
    VIRIN: 210120-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_108148514
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VENZONE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cross Training, Rivoli Bianchi, Venzone, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREUR-AF
    Covid19
    TrainingDoneRight
    USArmyEuropeandAfrica
    ArmyStrongTogether

