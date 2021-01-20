U.S. Army Paratrooper 1st. Sgt. Gerber Ryan J., assigned to Legion company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks cross training at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 20, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility
(U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 07:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781040
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-YG900-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108148514
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VENZONE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cross Training, Rivoli Bianchi, Venzone, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
