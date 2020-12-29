A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 29, 2020. The KC-10 Extender delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 23:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781027
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108148192
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-10 Extender refuels F-15 Strike Eagles, F-16 Fighting Falcons – B-roll, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT