    KC-10 Extender refuels F-15 Strike Eagles, F-16 Fighting Falcons – B-roll

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 29, 2020. The KC-10 Extender delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 23:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781027
    VIRIN: 201229-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108148192
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    This work, KC-10 Extender refuels F-15 Strike Eagles, F-16 Fighting Falcons – B-roll, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

