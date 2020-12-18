Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers departing for holiday block leave

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 428th Field Artillery Brigade stand in line to get on the bus to take them to the nearest airport for holiday block leave. Senior leaders stand nearby wishing them safe travels

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781025
    VIRIN: 201218-D-KT135-669
    Filename: DOD_108148190
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Soldiers departing for holiday block leave, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    Training
    Holiday Block Leave
    HBL
    COVID

