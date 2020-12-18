Soldiers from 428th Field Artillery Brigade stand in line to get on the bus to take them to the nearest airport for holiday block leave. Senior leaders stand nearby wishing them safe travels
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 23:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781025
|VIRIN:
|201218-D-KT135-669
|Filename:
|DOD_108148190
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers departing for holiday block leave, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
