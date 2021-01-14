210114-N-RC007-1006
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Dialo Woods, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, from Oxford, Miss., conducts safety checks on personal electronic devices aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
|01.14.2021
|01.20.2021 23:44
|B-Roll
|781024
|210114-N-RC007-1006
|1006
|DOD_108148136
|00:00:18
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|1
|1
This work, Personal Electronic Device Safety Checks Aboard USS Freedom, by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
