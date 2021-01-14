Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personal Electronic Device Safety Checks Aboard USS Freedom

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.14.2021

    Video by Seaman Richard Cho 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210114-N-RC007-1006
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Dialo Woods, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, from Oxford, Miss., conducts safety checks on personal electronic devices aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 23:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781024
    VIRIN: 210114-N-RC007-1006
    PIN: 1006
    Filename: DOD_108148136
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal Electronic Device Safety Checks Aboard USS Freedom, by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    littoral combat ship
    USS Freedom
    LCS
    LCS 1

