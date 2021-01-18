Coast Guard, partners save fallen hiker near Grayback Mountain, OR; rescue swimmer spends night in wilderness aiding hiker

An Air Station North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter responded to a reported fallen hiker near Grayback Mountain, OR, Monday. A rescue swimmer was deployed to render lifesaving medical care overnight before an Oregon Army National Guard aircrew could perform a hoist evacuation the following morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station North Bend)
