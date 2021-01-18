Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners save fallen hiker near Grayback Mountain, OR; rescue swimmer spends night in wilderness aiding hiker

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    An Air Station North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter responded to a reported fallen hiker near Grayback Mountain, OR, Monday. A rescue swimmer was deployed to render lifesaving medical care overnight before an Oregon Army National Guard aircrew could perform a hoist evacuation the following morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station North Bend)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781011
    VIRIN: 210120-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108147777
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    SAR
    Oregon
    Army National Guard
    PNW
    Inland Survival Training

