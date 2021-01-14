Some things are almost impossible if there's a car in the way. Removing snow from Misawa Air Base's parking lots is one of them. In this video, two people struggle to have a happy relationship because a car comes between them.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 20:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781007
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-XL819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108147707
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Things That Are Really Hard To Do If There's A Car In The Way - Relationships: A Snow Removal PSA, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris and SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT