    Things That Are Really Hard To Do If There's A Car In The Way - Relationships: A Snow Removal PSA

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris and Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Some things are almost impossible if there's a car in the way. Removing snow from Misawa Air Base's parking lots is one of them. In this video, two people struggle to have a happy relationship because a car comes between them.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 20:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781007
    VIRIN: 210121-F-XL819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108147707
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Things That Are Really Hard To Do If There's A Car In The Way - Relationships: A Snow Removal PSA, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris and SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

