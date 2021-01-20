Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration Slow-Mo

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Members of the United States Armed Forces march during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781004
    VIRIN: 210120-D-QQ799-0001
    Filename: DOD_108147652
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration Slow-Mo, by SSgt Erik Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    VPOTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

