Member of the USAG Daegu community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in sports tournaments.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 19:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|781000
|VIRIN:
|210120-N-UY393-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108147530
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MLK Weekend Sports Tournament, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT