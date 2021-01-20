U.S. Army Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard perform traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard, perform traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)



Includes interview with @ 00:02:59:56



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Atui Valu - Hawaii National Guard