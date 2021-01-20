U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard, perform traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
Includes interview with @ 00:02:59:56
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Atui Valu - Hawaii National Guard
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780999
|VIRIN:
|210120-Z-IX631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108147524
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard perform traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration., by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT