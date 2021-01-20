Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard perform traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard, perform traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Includes interview with @ 00:02:59:56

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Atui Valu - Hawaii National Guard

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780999
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-IX631-1001
    Filename: DOD_108147524
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Inauguration
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59
    487th Infantry Brigade

