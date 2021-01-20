17 MDG Medics Begin Administering the COVID-19 Vaccine

Today, members from the 17th Medical Group began the initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout to members of Team Goodfellow!
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 19:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780997
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-ED401-035
|Filename:
|DOD_108147378
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
