Soldiers from the 682nd Engineer Battalion exit 133rd Airlift Wing to board a C-130 Hercules.

Soldiers from the 682nd Engineer Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, exit the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, in St. Paul, Minnesota as they board a C-130 Hercules aircraft, Jan. 16, 2021 after being activated for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 19:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780994
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-AR912-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_108147257
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
