Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, load duffel bags from the 682nd Engineer Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, as they prepare to fly to Washington, D.C., from St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780992
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-AR912-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108147251
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers form the 133rd Airlift Wing load duffel bags from the 682nd Engineer Battalion as they prepare to fly to Washington D.C., by PFC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
