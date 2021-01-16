Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers form the 133rd Airlift Wing load duffel bags from the 682nd Engineer Battalion as they prepare to fly to Washington D.C.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, load duffel bags from the 682nd Engineer Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, as they prepare to fly to Washington, D.C., from St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780992
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-AR912-1009
    Filename: DOD_108147251
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers form the 133rd Airlift Wing load duffel bags from the 682nd Engineer Battalion as they prepare to fly to Washington D.C., by PFC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    682nd Engineer Battalion
    59th Presidential Inauguration

