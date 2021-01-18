Call the dedicated COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 253-968-4744 for the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine availability.
This work, Call Madigan's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, by Ryan Graham and Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
