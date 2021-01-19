Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview - Sean Driscoll - CBP AMO Security Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Sean Driscoll, Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, discusses U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s air security operations for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780988
    VIRIN: 210118-H-AT513-0001
    Filename: DOD_108147047
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview - Sean Driscoll - CBP AMO Security Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cbpinaugsec2021

