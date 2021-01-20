Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region provided military ceremonial support during the Inaugural departure of President Donald J. Trump. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis McDavid)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780987
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-HB556-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108147046
|Length:
|00:07:12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Trump Departure at Joint Base Andrews, by SrA Alexis McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT