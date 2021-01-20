Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump Departure at Joint Base Andrews

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis McDavid 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region provided military ceremonial support during the Inaugural departure of President Donald J. Trump. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis McDavid)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780987
    VIRIN: 210120-D-HB556-1001
    Filename: DOD_108147046
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, President Trump Departure at Joint Base Andrews, by SrA Alexis McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #POTUS #President Donald J. Trump #President Joseph R. Biden Jr. #Inaug2021 #JTF-NCR #USAF #USN #USM

