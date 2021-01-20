AETC Innovation Dashboard connects anyone interested in learning about innovation activities happening within the command. Users can explore current innovations. https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/bceedd1c-7abf-4016-a58f-0a75b6fd9d0c/page/CVyuB
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780985
|VIRIN:
|200120-F-YT892-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_108147044
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC Innovation Dashboard, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT